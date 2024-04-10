FEELING GREAT: Spending too long gardening can cause problems for you

“I’m sorry to inform you that back ache or back pain is often an inevitable consequence of too many hours spent in the garden."

But here’s a thought for you to consider – spending too much time outside, and doing too much too soon can be a problem?

We all want to have the best garden in the road; the sharply-mown lawn that catches the eye, the one that gets envious glances from the neighbours and people walking by.

But be wary, gardening can easily cause problems if you over-exert yourself too soon, too quickly.

Of course it’s too tempting to get outside at the first opportunity when the temperature gets above 10 degrees and spend hours doing those jobs you have put off for weeks (weeding, cleaning the decking, washing the garage doors).

Gardening for hours on end is likely to cause issues such as stiffness, nerve pain or even muscle spasms in your back and knees – and make them all much more likely to happen when you least expect them to.

But it’s not the garden that’s the problem, it’s actually about how you’re working on it, and more specifically, the positions you have to get into when trying to keep it in great shape.

I’ve learned over the years that problems caused by spending too much time in the garden are as regular as the clocks going back each year!

It’s a running joke in the Paul Gough Physio Rooms before any Bank Holiday weekend that the phones will be busy, with a flurry of keen gardeners needing attention on their lower back – which is likely to be so stiff that they can barely get out of a chair. And guess what, we are never let down!

Next week, I’ll tell you how to prepare yourself for those extra hours in the garden and the time you will be spending in positions you’ve not been in for a while.

As well as your gardening books, I’ve something else for you to read: call my team for a free copy of The Healthy Habit book. It’s a great boost for anyone looking to improve their outlook and health. The first two readers to get in touch can have a copy. Call 01429 866771.