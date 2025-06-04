FEELING GREAT: Start a fitness regime  today before you are due to retire

"Retirement does not have to mean complete cessation of activity; it’s crucial to find new ways to stay engaged. For example, activities like swimming, yoga, Pilates, or joining social clubs can help keep the body flexible and the mind sharp.”

As people approach retirement, they often focus on financial security, but overlook the potential dangers of inactivity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retirement can lead to a large void in one's daily routine, and many retirees struggle to fill their time meaningfully.

While holidays might seem relaxing at first, doing nothing for extended periods often leaves people craving the structure of their regular routines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a glimpse of what retirement can feel like, with long, idle days that may ultimately contribute to physical and mental decline.

The impact of inactivity on health is significant. Muscles weaken, joints stiffen, and conditions like back and knee pain often arise not from excessive activity, but from doing too little.

Maintaining an active routine is essential, and for many, work provides the necessary structure and physical activity.

Retirement, however, can lead to sedentary behaviour, which may accelerate ageing and increase the risk of health problems. Studies show that people who stay active longer, even by continuing to work part-time or in a different role, are less likely to experience depression or physical conditions like joint pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Famous individuals chose to continue working well into their later years, not for financial reasons, but because staying active in a job they loved kept them healthy.

Retirement does not have to mean complete cessation of activity; it’s crucial to find new ways to stay engaged. For example, activities like swimming, yoga, Pilates, or joining social clubs can help keep the body flexible and the mind sharp.

The key is to develop healthy habits early on. Don’t wait for retirement to begin pursuing activities that promote well-being.

Starting a fitness routine or learning new skills before retirement ensures a smoother transition and can help maintain good health throughout the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's important to start today, as the habits you form now will determine your vitality later in life.

Please get in touch for a free copy of my book The Healthy Habit. It is essential reading for people aged 50+ in the North-East, and for anyone that would like to improve their healthy habits. Call 01429 866771 or visit paulgoughphysio.com.