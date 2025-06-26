FEELING GREAT: Stick to simple low-tech tools that are effective and so easy to use

"A medium-sized exercise ball is great for strengthening your lower back."

I’m not the type of physio who gets swept up by shiny new technology that hasn’t proven itself in real-world results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I prefer to create full recovery strategies for my clients using proven hands-on techniques rather than relying on the latest exercise trends or machines that promise a lot but often fail to deliver.

A few years ago, I decided to focus on providing real solutions that can solve specific problems for my clients, rather than offering something that anyone can buy, like machines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is because healthcare, in my opinion, has become too focused on selling generic solutions, and that’s leaving many people unhealthier than they should be.

With that in mind, I stick to simple, low-tech tools that are effective and easy to use.

Here are six non-tech tools I regularly recommend to my clients when they ask about ways to exercise that don’t require a gym membership:-

Exercise ball: A medium-sized exercise ball is great for strengthening your lower back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simply sit on it for about 30 seconds at a time, 10 times a day. This will help reduce backache and stiffness.

Resistance band: These affordable bands are great for improving muscle tone and control.

They help avoid muscle tension and pain, which is a simple way to improve overall health.

Notepad and pencil: Tracking your progress is essential.

If you don’t write down your health goals, you won’t be able to measure progress, and if you can’t measure it, it won’t be effective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipping rope: Ideal for restoring balance after a knee or ankle sprain. It’s a simple but effective way to rebuild coordination and strength.

Pillow: Place a pillow behind the small of your back when sitting for long periods of time.

This simple adjustment improves posture, reduces stress on your back, and helps you feel healthier.

Bottom step of stairs: A basic tool for building knee strength and control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those dealing with knee arthritis, low-impact exercises like stepping on the bottom step of a staircase can reduce pain and stiffness without the need for a gym.

Call 01429 866771 or visit paulgoughphysio.com for further advice.