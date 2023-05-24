FEELING GREAT: Stretching exercises will help prevent you getting ‘teed off’

“Stretching will help to reduce the occurrence of those niggling injuries that so many golfers endure.”

So this time I wanted to give you some simple advice: something everyone who plays (and I’m talking all sports here!) should follow to help prevent problems.

Warm ups are vital. Getting those muscles loosened and stretched before you play is important.

Golf stretching exercises, performed consistently (and properly) will increase your range of motion and power.

Perhaps just as importantly, stretching will help to reduce the occurrence of those niggling injuries that so many golfers endure.

Try these six dynamic moves on the course before you tee off:

Neck Rotations: Standing tall and relaxed, drop your chin toward your chest; gently roll your head toward one shoulder in a semi-circular motion; roll it back to the front and around to the other shoulder and repeat this continuous motion for 30 seconds.

Arm Swings: Stand tall and hold arms out to your side; slowly swing your arms back and forth across the front of your body and repeat for 30 seconds.

Trunk Rotations: Stand with a shoulder width stance. Place a club on your shoulders holding it at either end; with knees slightly bent, bend forward from the waist slightly (as though adopting the swing posture); turn from side to side aiming to get the ends of the club directly in front of you with each turn and complete a total of 15-20 full swings.

Side Bends with club: Stand with a shoulder width stance. Place a club on your shoulders. Lean to one side keeping your torso straight. Do not bend forward or backwards. Hold for a count of two and then repeat to the other side. Complete eight to 10 stretches each side.

Standing pelvic tilts: Begin by standing with your feet shoulder width apart. Place your hands on your waist. Tuck your pelvis under, creating a backward tilt of your pelvis. Arch your back, creating an forward tilt of your pelvis. Repeat five times in each direction with a smooth motion.

