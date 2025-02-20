FEELING GREAT: Swimming is possibly the best option for an exercise regime

"One of the biggest benefits of swimming is that the buoyancy of the water makes it friendly to the ankle, knee and back joints.”

Let’s talk about good old-fashioned swimming and see if we can add this to your routine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reason why swimming is important? There are enough good ones to fill a book, and that’s why swimming is on my top five list of the best and safest ways to exercise and keep healthy.

Doing it often can have a dramatic effect on lowering blood pressure levels, particularly if you’re 60 or over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not long ago now, I read a study about swimming which revealed that those who swim three times per week have a chance of significantly lowering their systolic blood pressure reading.

Not sure what it is? Well, it’s the most important one – the one where your GP would be happy to see a low number rather than a high one. Simply, it’s the rate at which your heart is beating when it rests.

The result of the study acted as an important reminder that there are many options available for people to exercise, no matter what their age or the state of things like their knees or hips – but there aren’t many people who can’t get in a pool and do a few lengths.

People often associate exercising with running, cycling, even walking. Yet swimming is possibly the best way of all, simply because it’s easy on the joints and not likely to cause much overheating of your body, as the cold water is going to cool you down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are some more benefits of swimming: One) it’s something you can do on your own, Two) you don’t have to worry about the dark nights or pairing up with someone to stay safe (as you might do with running) and Three) it’s relatively inexpensive for the health benefits you get.

More: one of the biggest benefits of swimming is that the buoyancy of the water makes it friendly to the ankle, knee and back joints because there’s almost none of the stress or impact that might happen if you were walking or running.

For more tips and advice on healthy habits, please get in touch for a free copy of my book The Healthy Habit.

I have three available to the first readers to get in touch.

It is essential reading for people aged 50+ in the North-East, and for anyone that would like to improve their own healthy habits. Call 01429 866771 or visit paulgoughphysio.com.