FEELING GREAT: Take the right steps to get the footwear that is best for you

“The most important thing when doing any exercise is footwear. Trainers don’t need to be expensive, but don’t underestimate the importance of a decent pair of running or walking shoes."

The next step, once you have bought your gear is, of course, increasing the amount of exercise.

New year, new you and all that – so here are a few things you should consider.

Tennis shoes won’t do, plimsolls are out and don't choose those old running shoes stuffed away in the cupboard.

To reduce the risk of aches and pains in muscles and damage to your joints, you’ll be better off in fresh, well-cushioned running or walking shoes.

You don’t need big-name brands either - they might look great, but they are not always what you need.

Each brand of trainer will have its own shape for your foot - and they can’t all be right for yours.

Once you’ve found the brand or style that works best for you, one that feels comfortable and lets you walk or run without any issues, stick with it!

I’ve seen injuries like shin splints and Achilles tendon problems happen because a client has swapped the make or manufacturer of the trainers they wear. Remember to wear something comfortable. Most new (and naive) people to the world of exercise will overdress at the beginning, forgetting how hot they will quickly become.

It takes just six to seven minutes to get your body warm. If the temperature is +10 Celsius, shorts and a T-shirt or vest will do. If the temperature drops below eight or you’re a very early morning runner, step up to leggings and a long sleeve top.

If the temperature drops below that, I run wearing my hat and gloves because hands take the longest to warm up and heat is lost through your head.

So, it’s better to have the warm blood supply hitting the important muscles you’re going to be using, such as in your legs, than it being directed to your hands.