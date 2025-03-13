FEELING GREAT: The secret to staying fit is to vary your exercise regime

"If you spend hour after hour on the saddle of your bicycle, and you haven’t prepared by doing the right lower back strengthening exercises, then you should expect to suffer back pain."

Did you know, the secret to getting fit is to steadily and progressively increase your exercise plan?

And the secret to staying fit is to vary that exercise plan as much as possible. Yet the common mistake that people tend to make (which can lead very easily to injury), is to constantly pound the same path night after night when walking or running.

Do that and there’s a good chance you will suffer from common injuries such as Achilles tendon problems or shin splints, even though you think you’re doing your health some good by doing it.

Likewise, if you spend hour after hour on the saddle of your bicycle, and you haven’t prepared by doing the right lower back strengthening exercises, then you should expect to suffer back pain. Why?

Because if you’re lower back isn’t strong enough to support you in the seat as you pedal and climb a few hills from time to time (even leaning forwards as you try to make it easier for yourself to get up a steep bank or fight a strong gust of wind), then it will be stressed too much and eventually you’ll pay the price with pain and/or stiffness.

Even swimmers need to vary their training, otherwise shoulder aches and pains are inevitable.

It’s not possible to get into the swimming pool for an hour every day and use the same arm motion to propel you through the water without getting some kind of shoulder problem eventually. The swimming is fine, just change the stroke you do from one day to the next.

Anyhow, my big tip is to always vary the type of exercise you do. As you’ve noticed from the mention of how to avoid swimming injuries, it’s possible to change an activity within an activity, so to speak, and it will help you keep active and healthy.

Perhaps you could spend a little more time and effort putting together a plan that will work multiple muscle groups, improve balance, increase core muscle control (around your back), still improve cardiovascular fitness (heart and lungs) and just as importantly, give vital joints a break.

Go along to a local gym and pay a personal trainer to set a programme up for you. Get this right and your chances of suffering from physical injury will reduce hugely.