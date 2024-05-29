FEELING GREAT: There are so many positives to be gained by doing Pilates

“I recommend it to clients all the time, especially those with lower back pain and problems in the neck and shoulder area."

The reality of being healthy as you hope to be, staying active for as long as you can and having your body in good enough condition to let you do all you want to do when you want to do it is that it does take some effort on your part.

There’s no getting away from it. I honestly believe that most people know they need to do something to make themselves physically fitter or more active, they’re just a bit confused about what to do for the best.

If that’s you, I have a suggestion for you to consider: it’s joint first on my list of ways to reduce the aches and pains associated with growing graciously older every day. It’s called Pilates.

Pilates, done regularly, will improve the control and tone of your muscles.

If you do that you’ll reduce the chances of suffering from back pain or shoulder muscle pain or tension, and if you improve your muscle tone, it will help you to look healthier too. Which would be a nice added bonus, right? And the best thing about Pilates – it’s really simple to do, once you know how.

I recommend it to clients all the time, especially those with lower back pain and problems in the neck and shoulder area.

The theory is that if the core muscle group that wraps around your lower back is made stronger and more in control of the joints down there, your risk of injury reduces hugely, and with it so does the amount of stiffness or tension you will suffer each day.

Your lower back is the powerhouse of your body – if it is strong and healthy, then the chances are most of your body will be strong and healthy too.

On the flip side, if your lower back is weak, then it’s likely you will suffer from stiffness, constant aches and pains, and maybe even be left feeling tired all the time.

Although I view Pilates as one of the best and most significant advances in exercise science in the last 20 years, it has in fact been around for hundreds of years.