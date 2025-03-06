FEELING GREAT: Think about physio before you consider the use of painkillers

"Many people I help, think of physio as an escape route from relying upon painkillers and prescriptions.”

I’m about to reveal one of the biggest reasons why so many people love coming to rely on a hands-on physio – and that’s quite simply because it’s the polar opposite to relying upon painkillers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s because I want you to understand how much value a physio can bring to your lifestyle.

So today, I want you to take a quick look at five reasons why physio can often be a better option than taking painkillers.

Firstly, there are no nasty lasting side effects.

It wins the war – and not just the little battles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Physio gets to the very root of your pain to stop it, not mask it with little victories that don’t last or mean anything in the end.

​Also, consider this; you’re not reliant on physio for months or years.

​Physio doesn’t lure you into telling yourself “I’m doing OK today” to be hit hard when you didn’t expect it.

The effects of physio don’t wear off after just four hours.

Now don’t get me wrong – taken at the right time, and for the right reasons, I encourage anyone to take painkillers, if the GP advises it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But I disagree wholeheartedly with painkillers being prescribed without the root cause of the problem being addressed first.

If that isn’t done, your problem will come back, and it will lead to a dependency on painkillers (instant gratification).

This is how people get hooked on them for years and end up with the side effects I mentioned above.

Many people I help, think of physio as an escape route from relying upon painkillers and prescriptions, and it’s true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Physio lets you get active and healthy again on your terms, at a convenient time, without any fear of side effects or unwanted addiction.

So maybe I’ve got you thinking that going to see a physio the next time your back, neck, knee or shoulder is playing up is a good idea?

For more tips and advice on healthy habits, please get in touch for a free copy of my book The Healthy Habit.

I have three available to the first readers to get in touch.

It is essential reading for people aged 50+ in the North-East, and for anyone that would like to improve their own healthy habits.

Call 01429 866771 or visit paulgoughphysio.com.