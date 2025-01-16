FEELING GREAT: Too many cups of coffee will cause you to feel tired

"There’s a constant temptation to keep downing the coffee thinking it’s going to make you alert – when in reality, it’s having the opposite effect and making you feel worse."

The golden hour in most people’s lives is often on a morning when they’ve just got out of bed.

You know the one: that time when the kids are possibly still asleep, the house is quiet and the hassles that might await you at work are still off in the distance.

It’s at this time that many people savour their most enjoyable cup of coffee of the entire day.

Why is that cup so enjoyable? Not just because it’s likely to be enjoyed in peace, as you sit calmly and collect your thoughts for the day that awaits – there’s more to it than that.

Coffee does have a genuine calming effect that is capable of leaving you feeling less light-headed on a morning, and here’s how it works. When just the right amount of caffeine is added to your body, it slows down the supply of blood to your brain.

It does so by tightening up blood vessels that are trying to rush blood to your brain when you first get out of bed. It’s the reason you may feel a little lightheaded, disoriented, or not quite yourself, until you’ve had a cup.

To make the most of any caffeine hit, try to pay attention to exactly when you want it to happen – and then enjoy it because it genuinely is a scientifically-proven stimulant that is going to make you feel nice and more alert when drunk in the right quantity.

And what I mean by that is this: think about the second cup of coffee you might drink, later in the day. The caffeine hit second time round just isn’t quite the same, is it?

Yes, one cup is OK, but anything more than that and you will likely feel even more tired. And as you feel more tired, it’s likely that you’re in a self-perpetuating cycle.

There’s a constant temptation to keep downing the coffee thinking it’s going to make you alert – when in reality, it’s having the opposite effect and making you feel worse.

You’ve only got so much adrenaline to be used each day, and pumping your body full with caffeine will make sure that your supply is emptied quickly.

Last thing on this, think about your own routine. How many cups of coffee are you drinking? If it’s more than two, maximum three, the effect that it’s having may not be the one you’re intending or imagining – and it sure isn’t a healthy one!