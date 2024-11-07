FEELING GREAT: Try driving a different way to work and silencing the radio

"It’s a shame not to experiment with different ways to get to where you need to be.”

Have you ever considered that driving to work (or anywhere you regularly go) a different way might add some sparkle to a mundane day – even if it takes longer to get there?

Would getting up and setting off just a bit earlier be so bad if it meant you seeing some new sights or driving past a different set of people? It might make you a little alert by the time you get to work. It might also make for a whole new conversation at work when you get there.

Ever since I can remember, driving to work a different way is something I’ve encouraged people to do.

My physio company has premises positioned all across the North East, so there are many ways and routes to get to wherever we all need to be, and there are many scenic journeys to make.

So it’s a shame not to experiment with different ways to get to where you need to be. Is there a better way to start a day than to see the sun come up over the sea? Or, if it’s a bad weather day, watch as the waves smash into the rocks as you’re driving past.

Admittedly some of these routes are shorter than others, but just doing a different one each day will offer something interesting and new to look at.

And here’s something else I think about: switching the radio off whilst you drive and doing the whole journey in complete silence, no matter how far you’re travelling.

When I first started doing this, it caused me some serious headaches.

By the time the 30 minutes or so to whichever clinic I was driving to had passed, my head would be literally hurting from the tension caused by all the thinking I had to do.

This happens because when you’re not passively listening to the radio or yapping with a passenger, your brain actually has to do some thinking and that’s not something it likes to do.

Despite what you might think, our brains are actually very lazy and really don’t like to do any of the thinking stuff at all.

Has that surprised you? It surprises most people.

It helps to understand this better when you realise that your brain is designed to get you from point A to point B in the quickest and safest possible way.

And if it thinks you’re not going the quickest way, the voice in your head will ask you why?