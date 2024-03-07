FEELING GREAT: Wake up to the best ways to benefit from your sleeping habits

“Rarely is more sleep the answer to increasing energy levels or feeling less lethargic."

Well how about this tale about someone who really is losing the bedroom battle.

Could you rise at 6.15 am?

That was a question I asked a client who called for an emergency physio appointment because he was suffering from severe back pain. Believe it or not, the guy said no to the appointment I offered because he wouldn’t be out of bed at that time of the day!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Think about that; a Hartlepool bloke in so much pain that he was unlikely to be able to sleep but couldn’t bring himself to get up and out of bed at a slightly earlier time than normal, despite the relief from back pain it would have given him for doing so.

It’s completely illogical! Most people are not taught about the real way to get the best from their sleeping habits. And to get the best out of sleep often means doing less of it than you think you need.

I find lots of people are confused by the issue of tiredness and the role their bed has to play in decreasing it, or even solving it. Rarely is more sleep the answer to increasing energy levels or feeling less lethargic.

By spending more time in bed (more than eight hours is already about one too many) you will feel less alert and more sluggish. So, with that in mind, these tips will help you get up and out earlier on a morning, leaving you feeling fresher and more alert for the whole day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re going to bed around 10pm, aim not to eat after 7pm. This will help you sleep easily, as your digestive system will be able to switch off too. Quality is more important than quantity of sleep.

When your alarm clock goes off, get up within minutes. Resist the temptation to hit the snooze button.

Have a plan so that you know what you’re doing as soon as you get up.

Something like the first 20 minutes to get active, to read a great book, and then perhaps to write and plan your day ahead (that alone will make your day seem to last longer).

To get used to adopting Healthy Habits, get in touch for a free copy of my book of that very name!

It is essential reading so please call 01429 866771.