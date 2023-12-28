FEELING GREAT: We're in a better position to remain active than our parents were

I hope you have all made your New Year resolution to stick with an exercise regime after reading last week’s column!

“Swimming is a great daily habit which keeps his joints supple and muscles loose. It’s great for his heart and lungs and above all, it maintains his independence and adds social interaction.”

Never underestimate the benefits of regular exercise – and what better time than now?

When we help people at the Paul Gough Physio Rooms (usually in their 40s, 50s and 60s), they often reference the ill health or inactivity of their own parents as something they hope they’ll never have to go through themselves. It worries most of them that it’s not too long before it’s upon them too.

Worrying about ill health in the future is something I hear regularly from people of a certain age, often the younger son or daughter (still in their 50s or 60s), who doesn’t want to live a restricted life like their mother or father, so they begin, sometimes for the first time, to really think about what they can do to avoid becoming so inactive or immobile.

I’d be pretty confident that even those who don’t talk about losing independence must think about it. It’s human nature to worry.

We’re very lucky that with advancements and so much information on health freely available, we’re in a much better position to stay active and healthy than our parents were.

I have a client in his 80s who visits regularly. You should copy his habits. He has no immediate family, so his independence and mobility has to be maintained by himself.

If he wants to go for a swim, he gets up and walks or waits for the bus to get there. It’s the same with his weekly shopping or trips to physio.

Of course life has to be kind to you in terms of illnesses and physical issues so that you can still be this active in your 80s. But he didn’t start this daily exercise when he got to 80! He has been swimming daily for more than 35 years. You could say that’s how he made it to his 80s and is still so active.

So start the new year as you mean to go on!

And if you want to know more Healthy Habits – we have five copies to give away to start the year off - please call 01429 866771 or visit paulgoughphysio.com.