FEELING GREAT: When exercising ensure you choose the correct footwear

“You’ll be better off in fresh, well-cushioned running or walking shoes.”

Let’s imagine you’re thinking about increasing the amount of exercise or activity you do. You like the sound of yoga and Pilates, but you’re going to play it safe with a few very gentle walks or maybe even a jog.

Here are a few things you should consider.

The number one most important thing when doing any exercise is your choice of footwear. Trainers don’t need to be all that expensive, but don’t underestimate the importance of a decent pair of running or walking shoes.

Tennis shoes won’t do, the trendy white plimsolls are definitely out and resist the temptation to choose those old, tired running shoes you’ve occasionally used over the past few years that are currently stuffed away in the cupboard somewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yes, to reduce the risk of aches and pains in muscles and damage to your joints from the pounding they take off the hard street surfaces, you’ll be better off in fresh, well-cushioned running or walking shoes.

After all, running shoes are designed for running and if you’re a beginner, your legs are going to need all the protection they can get. My advice, if you’re buying, is don’t go for the obvious big-name brands either – they are not always what you need to protect joints.

Please know this too: each brand of trainer will have its own instep shape for your foot to fit into – and they can’t all be right for yours.

So, once you’ve found the brand or style that works best for you, the one that feels comfortable and lets you walk or run without any major issues, stick with it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve seen injuries like shin splints and Achilles tendon problems happen simply because a client has swapped the make or manufacturer of the trainers they wear.

Here’s another tip: wear something comfortable. Most new (and naïve) runners will overdress at the beginning forgetting how hot they will quickly become. It takes just six to seven minutes to get your body warm and believe it or not there is a metric you can follow when it comes to the amount of clothing you should be wearing.