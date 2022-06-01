FEELING GREAT: When it comes to summertime we have an ‘abundance of light’ in this country

If you’re heading for Spain, the USA or France, you’re going to be spending time in a country with less light than the one you left behind!

And it’s the time of year when the British do one of the most illogical (even unhealthy) things possible - go on holiday.

Why illogical and unhealthy? Well, after suffering through (and probably moaning about) an entire winter of dark, cold and damp nights, now that the sun has come out and the nights are long and light in Britain, most people start thinking about getting out of the country for a holiday.

And by the way, the UK is easily one of the lightest countries to be during our summer months.

Sure, it might be a lot warmer, but when people think of winter, the first thing they imagine is darkness. And as I’ve travelled around the world, something I’ve really come to appreciate about summertime in England is that we have an abundance of light to make use of and all you have to do is dress appropriately to enjoy it.

But going away and travelling to a new country is great - particularly with family!

That's because family holidays and travelling abroad mean different things to different people. For me, the beauty of travelling abroad to somewhere new has always been that it allows me to take a look at another culture and learn from it. I’m not one of those people who likes to get “away from it all”.

I often wonder what people who say that sort of thing are wanting to get away from, and I can’t help but think that anyone who thinks like that would be better off staying at home and putting right whatever it is that they are running from – because it’s guaranteed to still be there when the plane touches the ground in a week or two.

And then it’s a long 50 weeks or so until the next opportunity to get away from it all comes around. No, I much prefer to think of my travels as an opportunity, an adventure and chance to find some freedom, all rolled in to one.