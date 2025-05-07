FEELING GREAT: When losing weight choose a diet plan that you can stick to

“Think of your body like a rubbish bin. If you keep overfilling the bin, it won’t take the excess, and the rubbish will spill over.”

The topic of weight management is often surrounded by confusion, myths, and misconceptions.

The truth is that weight gain is 80% determined by what you eat, with only 20% influenced by physical activity.

For men, the daily calorie limit is approximately 2,500, while women should aim for 2,000.

Consuming more than this over time will lead to weight gain.

To avoid this, two things are essential: discipline and choosing a sustainable diet.

A diet should be something you can stick to long-term, not just for a week or two.

Many people focus on losing weight, especially before summer when they want to look and feel their best.

After holidays, people often think about dieting, knowing how hard it will be to shed the pounds they've gained.

However, sustainability is crucial for any diet. If you can’t maintain it long-term, it’s not worth pursuing.

I've observed that weight loss often becomes a short-term fix that leads to long-term disappointment. People lose weight, only to regain it once they return to their old habits.

This cycle of losing weight and then gaining it back can become an ongoing frustration.

The satisfaction from losing a few pounds is fleeting, and the disappointment of regaining it can be much more lasting.

If you need to lose weight for health reasons, focus on a sustainable diet that works for you.

This means being mindful of your calorie intake and staying disciplined.

If you exceed your calorie limit, try to burn off the excess by being active, like going for a walk or swim.

To visualise it, think of your body like a rubbish bin.

If you keep overfilling the bin, it won’t take the excess, and the rubbish will spill over.

Similarly, your body can’t process excess calories once you’ve hit your limit.

This leads to fat accumulation, which can result in joint pressure, clogged arteries, and other health issues.

The key to weight loss is simple: apply basic maths to your daily calorie intake, and stick to a diet plan you can maintain over time.

For more tips and advice on healthy habits, please get in touch for a free copy of my book The Healthy Habit.