FEELING GREAT: Why physio can be a better option than taking painkillers

I’m about to show off one of the biggest reasons why so many people love coming to rely on a hands-on physio – and that’s quite simply because it’s the polar opposite to relying upon painkillers.

Because I want you to understand how much value a physio can bring to your lifestyle, I want you to take a quick look at five reasons why physio can often be a better option than taking painkillers.

No nasty lasting side effects.

It wins the war – and not just the little battles. Physio gets to the very root of your pain to stop it, not mask it with little victories that don’t last or mean anything in the end.

You’re not reliant on physio for months or years.

Physio doesn’t lure you into telling yourself “I’m doing OK today” to be hit hard by pain when you didn’t expect it.

The effects of physio don’t wear off after just four hours.

Now don’t get me wrong – taken at the right time, and for the right reasons, I encourage anyone to take painkillers, if the GP advises it.

But I disagree wholeheartedly with painkillers being prescribed without the root cause of the problem being addressed first. If that isn’t done, your problem will come back, and it will lead to dependency on painkillers (instant gratification). This is how people get hooked on them for years and end up with the side effects I mentioned above.

Another major advantage of going to a physio is the personal touch it offers.

A skilled physio doesn’t just provide a one-size-fits-all solution like popping pills do; they assess your unique condition, lifestyle, and goals to develop a treatment plan that suits you.

This hands-on approach can include exercises, stretches, manual therapy, and advice on posture or movement that targets the root of your pain.

Many people I help think of physio as an escape routine from relying upon painkillers and prescriptions, and it’s true.

Physio lets you get active and healthy again on your terms, at a convenient time, without any fear or side effects or addiction.

For more tips and advice, please get in touch for a free copy of my book The Healthy Habit.

