FEELING GREAT: Why watching the television can be a real pain in the neck

We’re often told to sit less and move more, but what’s rarely discussed is how we sit, and one of the biggest offenders is something millions of us do every evening without thinking -watching TV.

Most people know prolonged sitting at a desk or in a car isn’t great for posture or health. But what about when you’re relaxing at home after work, watching the telly? For many, this daily habit adds up to three or four extra hours of sitting – on top of what you’ve already done all day. Over time, that’s a lot of strain on your spine, hips and shoulders.

But it gets worse when you consider where your TV is placed. More often than not, it’s mounted high up on the wall - that wreaks havoc on your neck and eyes.

Here’s why that’s a problem. Your eyes are designed to look slightly downward by default. If you’re staring up at a screen, you’re forcing the tiny muscles in your eyes to work overtime. Think about holding your arm straight out in front of you – it starts to shake and burn after just 30 seconds. That’s what your eye muscles are doing when you’re gazing up at a screen that’s too high.

As your eyes tire, your neck tilts back to compensate, and tension builds.

Before long, you’re dealing with headaches, migraines, neck stiffness and tight shoulders. You might not connect the dots – but I see this exact pattern with patients at my clinic all the time.

So, what can you do? First, check the height of your screen. When you’re sitting on your couch, the middle of the TV should be roughly in line with your natural eye level. This keeps your head in a neutral, relaxed position and prevents that domino effect of strain.

TV stands are designed with this principle in mind. They place the screen at a height that lets your eyes gaze downward slightly, just as nature intended.

If you watch TV in bed, that’s a different story. In that case, a higher wall mount actually makes sense. Lying back, your gaze naturally shifts upward, so having the screen above your eyeline helps prevent eye and neck strain.

The takeaway? Don’t let your TV setup undo your comfort. A simple adjustment in screen height could save you years of aches and unwanted trips to the physio.