FEELING GREAT: Winning the ‘bedroom battle’ can be bring extra enjoyment

"When it comes to sleep, less is definitely more. The average adult needs just six to seven hours of sleep each night."

Believe it or not, most people spend too much time in bed. And even make the mistake of thinking that more time in bed equals more energy or alertness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a little-known fact that spending more than seven to eight hours in bed is unhealthy and a lack of knowledge on this subject is why most people lose what I call the “bedroom battle”.

It’s a battle that nearly always gets worse in winter when you might find it more difficult to get up and about as early as you might like each morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And what should be the best part of the day can often be the most stressful. Some days might be different, but doesn’t the day nearly always start off badly? And here’s why most people lose the battle of the bed. It boils down to a simple formula: lack of vitamin D (sunlight) + extra time spent on the couch in the evening = feeling more lethargic. And that leads to the big mistake of thinking the answer to your energy problem is back in bed to get more sleep.

When it comes to sleep, less is definitely more. The average adult needs just six to seven hours of sleep each night.

If your current level is somewhere around 10, any attempt to switch to six to seven hours will leave you feeling groggy. But only at first.

If you stick at it for about 30 days, eventually it will become the norm and a healthy habit will be formed. And needing less sleep will become a habit that leaves you with way more energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That and with so much more time in your life. The real golden hours of any day happen between five and eight each morning.

Rising at that time each day could see you begin to exercise more, to plan and enjoy your day ahead.

And if you do manage to make this a healthy habit, here’s what waits for you: by climbing out of bed just one hour earlier each morning you will find spare time equivalent to one entire working week in your life, every single month.

For more tips and advice, get in touch for a free copy of my book The Healthy Habit. I have three to the first readers to get in touch. It is essential reading for people aged 50+ and for anyone who would like to improve their own healthy habits. Call 01429 866771 or visit paulgoughphysio.com.