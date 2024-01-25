FEELING GREAT: You may see a big difference by wearing recovery clothing

"Because of the way it is designed, recovery clothing moves the blood around your system much more efficiently and removes the lactic acid that builds up during exercise."

One of my big bugbears, particularly in the Physio Rooms, is when people make negative assumptions about something without asking any questions or seeking any clarity.

I’m not sure if those people are sceptical or cynical (or worse!), but either way, it’s costing them good health and enjoyment from life by not taking advice from people who know better.

Here’s a little story to think about. When I was working as a physio in professional football I started telling my players they could shorten their recovery time, meaning they’d be ready for the next game sooner and therefore improve performances, simply by wearing specialist clothing immediately after games and training.

The reaction from some was disbelief and a refusal to explore the possibility that what I was saying could help. The majority remained sceptical and some mocked.

Only a couple were in agreement.

A few years later, this recovery clothing I had brought to the table is now used in a big way in both professional and amateur sport to not only improve performance, but to reduce the next-day aches and pains that happen to us all, particularly when you stride past the age of 40.

Because of the advancements in recovery clothing for top athletes, it’s also had a positive impact on the type of clothing that is now readily available to people exercising on the streets and in gyms.

So, how does recovery clothing work, and how can it help you feel healthier?

Because of the way it is designed, the clothing moves the blood around your system much more efficiently and removes the lactic acid that builds up during exercise.

This means your muscles are likely to feel less sore and stiff the next morning. Lactic acid is that pain and burn sensation in your muscles that comes on towards the end of your exercise when you tire, and it’s noticeable the next day.

How badly you suffer depends on cool down exercises and on the clothing you choose to wear (or not).