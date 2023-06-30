Former Hartlepool council leader praises NHS heart cardio team for aiding his recovery after heart attack

Christopher Akers-Belcher, who was council leader for six years until 2019, had a cardiac arrest in January after waking in the middle of the night with chest pains.

He was rushed into the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton, where it was confirmed he had had a heart attack, and transferred to Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital.

After being discharged home, Christopher's recovery has been aided by attending special cardio-rehabilitation classes with health workers also helping him to return to regular gym sessions.

Christopher Akers-Belcher (second left) at a cardio rehab session with Michelle Peevor, Nikki Lilley and Mick Fawcett.

He said he found the rehab classes, which are run by the North Tees and Hartlepool trust in community buildings across Stockton and Hartlepool, “incredibly beneficial” to his recovery.

And he is equally grateful for the team’s help to allow him to continue his weekly sessions at Exortus CrossFit in Hartlepool.

Nikki Lilley, an instructor for the community cardio-rehabilitation service and by chance attends the same CrossFit gym as Christopher, worked with them to help him and others who have gone through the same thing.

Christopher Akers-Belcher taking part in a cardio rehab session following his recovery from a heart attack.

Christopher, who is the chief executive of Hartlepool Healthwatch, said: “Nikki, as with all the instructors, was really great but I feel she went the extra mile.

“My own heart nurse Michelle told Nikki I previously did CrossFit classes prior to my heart attack and I was keen to return as soon as possible.

“Nikki spoke with my coach but also agreed to do a training and awareness session with all the gym’s coaches. This was so they could learn what to expect from heart patients and how best to help them to return to a full and active life.

“I think these kind of gestures need recognising as it really is going up and beyond and I really appreciate their care and support.”

He has been back at CrossFit classes for several weeks now.

Christopher has also recently completed walking programmes and rehab classes run by the NHS cardiac rehabilitation service at Hartlepool’s Community Hub South.