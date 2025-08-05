Former Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur striker Jermain Defoe makes 'incredible' donation to Scarborough holiday home in Bradley Lowery's name
Former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe returned to the North East to present a cheque for £70,000 to the Bradley Lowery Foundation at East Durham College, in Peterlee.
It will provide a major boost to Super Brad’s Pad, a £600,000 holiday home in Scarborough that will be dedicated to creating joyful experiences for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.
While with Sunderland, Defoe developed a unique bond with six-year-old Bradley, from Blackhall, who sadly succumbed to neuroblastoma cancer in 2017.
The former England striker has been a long-time supporter of the foundation, headed by Bradley’s mam, Gemma Lowery, which helps families of sick children access treatment not available on the NHS, and provide respite and unforgettable experiences.
The charity says Defoe’s latest donation reflects the enduring friendship between him and the foundation, as well as his ongoing commitment to honouring Bradley’s legacy.
The money has come from funds raised by Defoe’s own charity foundation.
He said: “I just thought there’s no better place but to hand it over to Gem and the family and the Bradley Lowery Foundation as I’m a patron as well.”
Defoe, who left Sunderland for the second time in 2022 when he retired, added: “I do feel like this was important for me to show my appreciation.
"I’ve always had love from the family and everyone knows how much Brad and the family and the foundation mean to me.
"The foundation does incredible work, and I hope that Super Brad’s Pad will bring joy and comfort to families during difficult times.”
The holiday home, which is currently being built, will serve as a sanctuary for families, providing them with a much-needed respite from the challenges they face.
It will offer up to 10 people per visit, so that whole families can stay, and is planned to host around 100 families per year.
Gemma said: “It’s incredible that Jermain has donated this money because it means that we can get the holiday home built and finished.
"So it will enable all the children from the North East that are poorly or terminal to start making memories.”
For more information, visit https://bradleyloweryfoundation.com
