Four Seasons Health Care looks to recruit 500 new staff across North East in big recruitment drive
A care provider is recruiting to fill vacancies in its homes across the North East as part of a nationwide drive.
Four Seasons Health Care, one of the UK’s largest independent health care providers, is looking for “adventurous and compassionate people” to fill 500 available roles at its care homes across the North East.
The company operates homes in locations including Sunderland, Hetton-le-Hole, Hartlepool, and throughout Northumberland.
It comes at a time when vacancies in the care sector rose to 11.1% by August 22, according to recently released data from Skills for Care.
That representing a 50,000 fall in filled posts – the highest levels since records began in 2012. The North East had a vacancy rate of 9.4%.
Meanwhile the England and Wales Census 2021 results revealed a 20% increase in the number of people aged over 65 over the past decade.
Four Seasons is looking to fill 4,000 jobs full and part-time positions at all levels nationwide including in Care, Nursing, Home Support and Catering.
No experience is necessary for many of the roles and the company says training programmes are in place.
Mo Sharp, a home manager at Brandon Lodge Care Home, in Durham, said: “At Four Seasons, I truly believe in our vision and have witnessed first-hand the commitment to providing compassionate care for the older generation.
"For anyone considering a career in care, it is incredibly rewarding as you help people live their lives to the fullest and make a difference to each individual resident’s well-being.”
For more information contact 01625 417815 or visit https://careers.fshcgroup.com/jobs for more information.