Four Seasons Health Care, one of the UK’s largest independent health care providers, is looking for “adventurous and compassionate people” to fill 500 available roles at its care homes across the North East.

The company operates homes in locations including Sunderland, Hetton-le-Hole, Hartlepool, and throughout Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes at a time when vacancies in the care sector rose to 11.1% by August 22, according to recently released data from Skills for Care.

Four Seasons has 500 vacancies in the North East.

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

That representing a 50,000 fall in filled posts – the highest levels since records began in 2012. The North East had a vacancy rate of 9.4%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the England and Wales Census 2021 results revealed a 20% increase in the number of people aged over 65 over the past decade.

Four Seasons is looking to fill 4,000 jobs full and part-time positions at all levels nationwide including in Care, Nursing, Home Support and Catering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

No experience is necessary for many of the roles and the company says training programmes are in place.

Mo Sharp, a home manager at Brandon Lodge Care Home, in Durham, said: “At Four Seasons, I truly believe in our vision and have witnessed first-hand the commitment to providing compassionate care for the older generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For anyone considering a career in care, it is incredibly rewarding as you help people live their lives to the fullest and make a difference to each individual resident’s well-being.”