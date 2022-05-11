Free first aid training on offer to Hartlepool's sports clubs

A range of potentially life-saving skills will be taught at the event on Monday, May 16, at Headland Community Fire Station.

It is open to all clubs and providers, coaches and staff, volunteers, players and parents and guardians.

The course has been arranged by organisation Sport Hartlepool, which works with local sports and physical activity providers across the town and is part of The PFC Trust.

The course takes place at Headland Fire Station. Picture by FRANK REID

Delivered by local provider SMB Training, it will cover adult and child resuscitation, the unconscious casualty, choking, chest pain, seizures, asthma, bleeding, bone, muscle and joint injuries, head injury, primary survey, sprains and how to use a defibrillator.

It takes place at the fire station on Durham Street from 6pm to 9pm.

The course is free but spaces are limited and must be booked in advance.