Free return taxi service 'Cabs for Jabs' launched in Hartlepool to help people get covid vaccines

A free taxi service is to be launched in Hartlepool to make it easier for people to attend walk-in vaccination clinics and receive their Covid jabs.

The “Cabs for Jabs” initiative is funded by the council with money received from the Government’s Covid-19 Outbreak Management Fund (COMF).

It is hoped the return taxi service will boost attendance at walk-in clinics in the town after transport access was identified as a key barrier to vaccination for some people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File photo dated 31/07/21 of a person receiving a Covid-19 jab.

Open to all residents of the town, taxis will pick up people, wait for a maximum of 15 minutes while they get their vaccinations and then return them home.

The service will run throughout March, and at the end of this initial one-month period it will be reviewed to assess its impact.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced people aged 75 and over, the immunosuppressed and those living in care homes will all be offered a top up jab in the coming months.

Councillor Shane Moore, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and Chair of the Hartlepool Health and Wellbeing Board said: “Despite the recent relaxation of Covid restrictions by the Government, the national vaccination/booster programme continues to be very important.

“In Hartlepool, we are keen to maximise vaccination uptake and we have been looking into the issues that can sometimes prevent people from attending our walk-in clinics.

“The number of people attending prior to Christmas was high, with over 1000 residents at each clinic, but since then figures have declined.

“We feel that this offer of free transport - together with our on-going strategy of rolling out walk-in clinics to different parts of the town - has the potential to really make a difference by making it far easier for people to get vaccinated.”

The service will start operating on Tuesday, March 1, and bookings can only be made by calling the Council on (01429) 523330.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.