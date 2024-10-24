Full details of Alice House Hospice's Halloween extravaganza in Hartlepool's Ward Jackson Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice is promising the town a Halloween extravaganza to remember.

The Park After Dark takes place in Ward Jackson Park on Thursday, October 31, and is a fun and spooky Halloween walk around the park for families and suitable for all ages and abilities.

The event is sponsored by Artistic Solutions, which will be decorating and lighting the park with a spooky theme, and Plastic Processing.

As well as a ghostly walk, with lights, visuals and characters, there will be stalls, refreshments and other eerily-themed fun and games to raise funds.

Alice House Hospice staff getting into the Halloween spirit.

Jo Brobbel, from Artistic Solutions, said: “We are looking forward to making this event a huge spectacle for the town and hopefully an even bigger fundraiser for the hospice.

"We’re expecting high numbers so make sure you get your tickets and your Halloween costumes sorted nice and early.”

Kevin Hannant, from Plastic Processing, said: “We are excited to be sponsoring this new event and hope that it raises lots of money for the vital services provided to our community by the staff and volunteers at the hospice.”

The hospice’s fundraising senior manager, Julie Hildreth, said: “This is the first event of its kind that the hospice has held and we’re going big.

"So it’s very exciting to be working with Plastic Processing Limited and Artistic Solutions, without whom the event would not be possible.”

Under 13s must be accompanied by an adult and no dogs are allowed apart from guide dogs.

The event will run from 5pm-8pm and entry is free for children aged 0-3, £3 for youngsters aged 4-17 and £5 for adults.

To book tickets, go to https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/alice-house-hospice/the-park-after-dark-halloween-trail