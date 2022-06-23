Slimming World groups in the town got behind the national Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, which invites members to bag up clothes which they no longer need after losing weight.

After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the drive ran from May 9 to 21 when members from all 16 groups in Hartlepool collected an incredible 252 bags for local Cancer Research UK charity shops.

Nicci Hardy, consultant for the Staincliffe Hotel Slimming World groups, said: “Our members are just amazing.

Left to right: Seaton Slimming World consultant Nicci Hardy, members Sarah, Glynis and Sue and Headland consultant Gill Barkworth with the huge pile of clothes they collected and bagged up.

"Thank you to each and every one of them who supported this fabulous campaign, we are forever grateful that we get the chance as Slimming World consultants to help people with their weight and health management.”

She also thanked the Staincliffe Hotel for storing all the donations until they were collected.

Being overweight has been shown to increase the risk of developing cancer.