In addition, the blood service has a range of temporary community-based venues in local areas across the country, including in Hartlepool. These are not permanent centres, and instead offer appointments two or three times a year.

While the service’s city donor centres – in the North East’s case, in Newcastle – have the greatest capacity for appointments, donors are welcomed to make an appointment for the future at their local venue. Blood donations will be just as valuable in the coming weeks and months.

Here are the locations that run blood donation sessions in and around the Hartlepool area, according to the Give Blood website. To register as a blood donor or search for an appointment near you, visit the Give Blood website here.

Owton Manor Community Hub, Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, TS25 3LQ

High Grange Community Centre, Casson Way, Billingham, TS23 3TX

Are you hoping to donate blood in 2023? The NHS is calling for new and existing donors to come forward. Picture: Adobe Stock/LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS.

The Performance Hall, Majuba Road, Redcar, TS10 5BJ

North Shore Academy, Talbot Street, Norton, TS20 2AY

Splash, Church Road, Stockton, TS18 1TY

Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough Football Club, Middlehaven Way, Middlesbrough, TS3 6RS