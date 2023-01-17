Give blood in Hartlepool - locations in and around the town to make an appointment as NHS calls for donors to come forward
Did you make it your new year’s resolution to sign up and donate blood in 2023?
As the NHS Give Blood service in England calls for O negative, B negative and A negative donors to come forward, we have taken a closer look at donation venues across Hartlepool and wider North East if you want to make an appointment. The service has 25 permanent donor centres in England; for the North East, this is in Newcastle.
In addition, the blood service has a range of temporary community-based venues in local areas across the country, including in Hartlepool. These are not permanent centres, and instead offer appointments two or three times a year.
While the service’s city donor centres – in the North East’s case, in Newcastle – have the greatest capacity for appointments, donors are welcomed to make an appointment for the future at their local venue. Blood donations will be just as valuable in the coming weeks and months.
Here are the locations that run blood donation sessions in and around the Hartlepool area, according to the Give Blood website. To register as a blood donor or search for an appointment near you, visit the Give Blood website here.
Owton Manor Community Hub, Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, TS25 3LQ
High Grange Community Centre, Casson Way, Billingham, TS23 3TX
The Performance Hall, Majuba Road, Redcar, TS10 5BJ
North Shore Academy, Talbot Street, Norton, TS20 2AY
Splash, Church Road, Stockton, TS18 1TY
Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough Football Club, Middlehaven Way, Middlesbrough, TS3 6RS