GMI Construction Group enhances Great North Air Ambulance training

GMI Construction Group is continuing its long-standing support of the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) with the installation of a vital fire door at the charity’s hangar.

Located at GNAAS’s headquarters, near Yarm, the newly installed door has significantly improved the functionality of the operational base - enabling critical training to take place in and around the hangar without disruption.

This enhanced access strengthens the charity’s ability to keep its critical care teams in a state of readiness, allowing them to respond swiftly to more than 43 emergencies each week across the North East and Cumbria.

GMI, whose North East division is based in Stockton-on-Tees, delivered the project in collaboration with trusted local supply chain partners PJS Brickwork and V&E Joinery. The works were co-ordinated by Brendan Tannam, a key Responsible Business partner at GMI, who worked closely with the GNAAS team to ensure smooth delivery.

(L-R) Paramedic Ian Grey, Dominic Dickinson, GMI’s Construction Director, North East; Vicky Fisher, GNAAS’ CSR and Philanthropy Specialist and Gavin Hanmer of V&E Joinery

“This was a relatively small intervention with a big impact,” said Darryl Brown, GMI’s Regional Commercial Director, North East. “We’re proud to support GNAAS not only through fundraising but also by delivering meaningful improvements to their facilities.

“By working with local suppliers, we’re staying true to our Responsible Business strategy, supporting community-based partnerships, promoting sustainability, and adding lasting social value.”

Joe Garcia, Interim Chief Executive at GNAAS, said: “Without the backing of businesses like GMI Construction, sustaining our vital services would be a real challenge. Support like this doesn’t just help raise funds - it also reduces our overheads, meaning more of our resources can go directly towards our core mission: saving lives.”

GNAAS delivers advanced pre-hospital care at the scene of serious incidents across a service area covering more than 8,000 square miles. As a charity entirely reliant on donations, it must raise over £9 million annually to keep its helicopters flying and medical teams operational.

As a proud Corporate Partner, GMI has previously supported GNAAS by delivering a 400-square-metre access road to improve operations at its on-site trading company. That project alone saved enough to fund seven life-saving missions.