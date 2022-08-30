Hartlepool and Durham nurses run 20 miles between sites in one day for national autism charity
A nurse from Hartlepool pulled on her running shoes and hit the road to support a colleague who is to take part in the London Marathon.
Carley Ogden, who is from the town, and fellow nurse Rachael Upton ran 20 miles between Darlington Memorial Hospital and the University Hospital of North Durham in one morning.
Carley works for Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, where she is a named professional for safeguarding adults.
And Rachel, 51, of Durham, is a designated children’s safeguarding nurse who is running the London Marathon for Autistic Minds.
Most Popular
-
1
'Thousands' may have long Covid in Hartlepool
-
2
Monkeypox, Covid, flu and hayfever - here's how to tell the difference in the early stages of infection
-
3
Why a Hartlepool virtual reality gaming centre is to close after less than a year
-
4
New sexual health centre opens in Hartlepool
-
5
'We're here for you' - Volunteers band together in Hartlepool to offer support following deaths of young men
Carley, 40, said: “Autism is a cause close to my heart as my brother is an adult with autism.
“Being autistic can limit the connection felt with others and our intention to run between both sites was to connect two buildings far away with hard work, dedication and effort, which is what the professionals at Autistic Minds do every day."
Supporters can the cause at Rachael’s JustGiving page.