News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hartlepool and Durham nurses run 20 miles between sites in one day for national autism charity

A nurse from Hartlepool pulled on her running shoes and hit the road to support a colleague who is to take part in the London Marathon.

By Mark Payne
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 11:26 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 11:26 am

Carley Ogden, who is from the town, and fellow nurse Rachael Upton ran 20 miles between Darlington Memorial Hospital and the University Hospital of North Durham in one morning.

Carley works for Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, where she is a named professional for safeguarding adults.

And Rachel, 51, of Durham, is a designated children’s safeguarding nurse who is running the London Marathon for Autistic Minds.

Nurses Carley Ogden (right) from Hartlepool and Rachael Upton from Durham ran 20 miles between Darlington Memorial Hospital and University Hospital of North Durham in one morning.

Most Popular

Carley, 40, said: “Autism is a cause close to my heart as my brother is an adult with autism.

“Being autistic can limit the connection felt with others and our intention to run between both sites was to connect two buildings far away with hard work, dedication and effort, which is what the professionals at Autistic Minds do every day."

Supporters can the cause at Rachael’s JustGiving page.

Read More

Read More
11 paddle power pictures as the Raft Race returns to Hartlepool for the August B...
HartlepoolDurham