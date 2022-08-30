Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carley Ogden, who is from the town, and fellow nurse Rachael Upton ran 20 miles between Darlington Memorial Hospital and the University Hospital of North Durham in one morning.

Carley works for Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, where she is a named professional for safeguarding adults.

And Rachel, 51, of Durham, is a designated children’s safeguarding nurse who is running the London Marathon for Autistic Minds.

Nurses Carley Ogden (right) from Hartlepool and Rachael Upton from Durham ran 20 miles between Darlington Memorial Hospital and University Hospital of North Durham in one morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carley, 40, said: “Autism is a cause close to my heart as my brother is an adult with autism.

“Being autistic can limit the connection felt with others and our intention to run between both sites was to connect two buildings far away with hard work, dedication and effort, which is what the professionals at Autistic Minds do every day."