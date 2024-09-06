Hartlepool Borough Council launches new blood pressure check kiosks in community venues

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 11:39 BST

Adults in Hartlepool can keep an eye on their blood pressure at two community venues.

Dedicated blood pressure testing kiosks have been installed in Community Hub Central, in York Road, and Community Hub South, in Wynyard Road.

It’s estimated that six million people in England live with undiagnosed high blood pressure although regular blood pressure checks can help prevent heart disease, strokes and a range of other health conditions.

Hartlepool Borough Council secured funding from the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board.

Councillor Brenda Harrison checks her blood pressure at one of the new kiosks, helped by Blood Pressure Champion Priscilla Deane.Councillor Brenda Harrison checks her blood pressure at one of the new kiosks, helped by Blood Pressure Champion Priscilla Deane.
The hubs also have 60 easy-to-use home blood pressure monitoring kits which residents with high blood pressure can borrow for seven days.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, chair of the Hartlepool Health and Wellbeing Board and the council’s leader, rolled up her sleeve at Community Hub Central.

She said: “We are delighted to launch this new service at our community hubs. It’s quick and easy to use and it could help you avoid serious health issues further down the line.”

