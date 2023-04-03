Hartlepool Borough Council reveals why regeneration money cannot be diverted towards Alice House Hospice

Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice last week confirmed it is to shut its eight-bed long-term care unit as part of plans to tackle an anticipated £755,000 budget shortfall over the next year.

Talks have taken place over how to avert the closure with more to come.

Hartlepool Borough Council has now issued a statement amid social media claims that government money to regenerate the town should be spent instead on saving the unit.

The authority said: “We have investigated all our funding streams and have met with the hospice and unfortunately there are no funding options open to us that we could use to support the hospice.

"There have been some suggestions on social media that we could free up money by reducing spending on our capital projects such as the Wesley Chapel, the Production Village and the Highlight leisure centre.

"That is not possible, however, as those projects are reliant on funding from central government and that funding comes with strict criteria as to what projects it can be used for.

“The long-term unit at the hospice is a vital part of our town and we sincerely hope that a funding solution can be found to enable it to reopen in the longer term.”

Town MP Jill Mortimer, meanwhile, has written to the Government’s Minister for Care Helen Whately about the issue.

The letter has been jointly signed by Peter Gibson, the co chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Hospice and End of Life Care, and Toby Porter, the chief executive of Hospice UK.

Mrs Mortimer said: “We highlighted our concerns about the closure of Alice House’s long-term care unit and asked her to ensure the Integrated Care Board fulfils its statutory duty to provide this care by increasing funding.

“I have also requested an urgent meeting with Sam Allen, the CEO of North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, and CEOs of Alice House Sandra Britten and Nicola Haggan.”

The unit, which provides 24-hour nursing care to palliative patients with Continuing Health Care (CHC) needs, is running at a loss of £275,000 a year.