Hartlepool’s adult social care provision has been praised by health watchdogs.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC), the independent regulator of health and social care in England, has rated Hartlepool Borough Council’s services as “good”.

The CQC's new report said: “We found an organisation which had strong leaders who were committed to making improvements so that people across Hartlepool are supported to lead healthier lives and reduce the need for formal support where possible.”

Citing examples of staff going above and beyond to support people, such as delivering Christmas dinners and caring for a dog while the owner was in hospital, it added: “Staff at the authority were passionate about serving local people and had a good understanding of how to meet their needs.”

Councillor Gary Allen, far left, and Jill Harrison, the council’s executive director of adult and community-based services, far right, celebrate the "good" rating with some of the council’s adult social care staff and service users.

Its report also noted how initiatives such a handyperson service were making a real difference to older and disabled people, saying: “The scheme provided support such as carrying out small household repairs, things which may seem small but could sometimes be the difference between someone being able to remain living at home or having to go into formal care.”

Other highlights included how unpaid carers were positive about their experience of accessing support, including time away from their caring role, and spoke highly of the council’s services.

The CQC wrote: “Hartlepool Borough Council should be pleased with the many positive findings in our report and are already building on this with further improvement plans.”

Among suggested improvements needed are greater understanding of the town’s “diverse communities more so it can offer the relevant support”.

“Delighted” Councillor Gary Allen, the chair of the council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “The assessors highlighted in their report the positive feedback they received from people about the services they received in Hartlepool - people told them they had good experiences of assessments, from knowledgeable and caring staff.

“They also noted that outcomes for care and support focused on people’s strengths, goals and wellbeing, and that unpaid carers were overwhelmingly positive about their experience of accessing support.

“The fact that we have received this praise from the CQC – and from the people and carers who use our services – is testament to the hard work and commitment of all our staff in adult social care and I would like to send them my sincere thanks.”