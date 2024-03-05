Hartlepool bowel cancer survivor makes birthday donation to University Hospital of Hartlepool

A bowel cancer survivor has made an amazing donation of £1,100 for her 70th birthday as thanks for the care and support she received following the unexpected diagnosis.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 5th Mar 2024, 10:00 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 10:36 GMT
Jackie Hooks, from the Rossmere area of Hartlepool, organised a birthday party in the town’s Belle Vue Social Club in November of last year.

But, rather than accepting presents, she asked friends and family to donate money for the colorectal service.

She has now handed the money over to colorectal consultant Talvinder Gill and colorectal nurse specialist Gill Trainor at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

From left, colorectal nurse specialist Gillian Trainer, Jackie Hooks and colorectal consultant Talvinder Gill.From left, colorectal nurse specialist Gillian Trainer, Jackie Hooks and colorectal consultant Talvinder Gill.
From left, colorectal nurse specialist Gillian Trainer, Jackie Hooks and colorectal consultant Talvinder Gill.

Jackie said: “It has been four years next month since I had my emergency operation.

"I just thought it was Irritable Bowel Syndrome or appendicitis, only to quickly discover I had bowel cancer.

"My mum and dad both had cancer. But it didn’t even click that that’s what it could have been as I hadn’t had any obvious symptoms.

“Mr Gill operated quickly to save my life and following that, I began my recovery journey with the team.”

Following her operation, Jackie was supported by the colonoscopy service with review appointments and colonoscopy procedures, monitoring her rehabilitation and helping her to adapt to life with a colonoscopy bag.

Jackie added; “I have no complaints about my care. The staff have been amazing and Mr Gill and the team were my miracle.

“I’m so grateful and thankful. Having the colostomy bag (my bag for life) has given me a new lease of life. It’s been a new beginning rather than a hindrance.

“I feel so privileged that I’m able to donate and support the department and other patients.”

“It’s great to see her looking so well and it’s humbling to have received such a generous donation to help future patients of our service.”

Ms Trainer added: “It’s such a touching donation from Jackie. I’m happy to be here today on behalf of my colleagues, and clinical nurse specialist Norma Robinson who I know would have loved to have been available for the presentation.

“A big thank you to Jackie and to her friends and family who all contributed towards such a kind donation.”

