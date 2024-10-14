Hartlepool Carers is chosen as Rotary Hartlepool's charity of the year
Both parties will strengthen their services to their community, collaborate in new ventures and increase their effectiveness in improving lives in the area.
Hartlepool Carers has also become the first corporate member of Rotary in the town.
Christine Fewster, the chief executive of Hartlepool Carers, said: “It is exciting times for both charities.
“Joining forces will not only help raise vital funds to enable young carers to get a break from their caring role but will raise awareness of young carers across our town.”
Rotary Hartlepool president Tony Metcalfe said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce that Hartlepool Carers are my chosen charity for my year in office.
“We hope to forge a lasting partnership, beneficial to both organisations. We shall look for opportunities to raise money for the charity.
Anyone wishing to raise funds for either charity should contact Hartlepool Carers on (01429) 283095 or Rotary Hartlepool on 07850 558799.
