Hartlepool Carers is chosen as Rotary Hartlepool's charity of the year

By Alan G. Lakey
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2024, 14:17 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2024, 14:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hartlepool Carers has been chosen as Rotary Hartlepool’s charity of the year.

Both parties will strengthen their services to their community, collaborate in new ventures and increase their effectiveness in improving lives in the area.

Hartlepool Carers has also become the first corporate member of Rotary in the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Christine Fewster, the chief executive of Hartlepool Carers, said: “It is exciting times for both charities.

Rotary Hartlepool and Hartlepool Carers representatives.Rotary Hartlepool and Hartlepool Carers representatives.
Rotary Hartlepool and Hartlepool Carers representatives.

“Joining forces will not only help raise vital funds to enable young carers to get a break from their caring role but will raise awareness of young carers across our town.”

Rotary Hartlepool president Tony Metcalfe said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce that Hartlepool Carers are my chosen charity for my year in office.

“We hope to forge a lasting partnership, beneficial to both organisations. We shall look for opportunities to raise money for the charity.

Anyone wishing to raise funds for either charity should contact Hartlepool Carers on (01429) 283095 or Rotary Hartlepool on 07850 558799.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice