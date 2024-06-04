Hartlepool Carers is marking National Carers Week 2024 with a packed programme of events and activities
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hartlepool Carers is leading a host of things to do to connect with other carers throughout the week from meals, walks in the fresh air, roadshows, holistic therapies, bingo and much more.
Events run from Monday, June 10, to Friday, June 14, at community venues across the town.
It is all part of National Carers Week which starts on Monday.
Hartlepool Carers will also be celebrating their 30th birthday during the week.
They are one of the longest standing charities operating in Hartlepool.
Just some of the activities include an Open Day in Waverly Terrace on Monday featuring activities such as crafts, a wellbeing walk and chance to learn about the allotments and volunteering opportunities.
On Wednesday, carers can let their hair down and enjoy a game of bingo at Hartlepool’s Mecca Bingo at 12.30pm-2pm or 7pm-9pm. Booking is essential.
Then on Thursday, the Grand Hotel, in Swainson Street, is hosting a Carers Roadshow celebration from 10am-2pm with lots of entertainment, refreshments and information. It is open to all.
Hartlepool Carers will also run a series of hospital roadshows to spread the word about their services.
Look out for them at Hartlepool hospital on Tuesday, and the One Life Centre in Park Road, and North Tees hospital on Wednesday.
The charity, based in Lowthian Road, Hartlepool, provides support to thousands of carers from across the town aged from five upwards.
For the full programme of events during National Carers Week and to book, see Hartlepool Carers on Facebook or visit https://www.hartlepoolcarers.org.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.