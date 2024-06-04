Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A packed programme of events and activities is taking place in Hartlepool for National Carers Week.

Hartlepool Carers is leading a host of things to do to connect with other carers throughout the week from meals, walks in the fresh air, roadshows, holistic therapies, bingo and much more.

Events run from Monday, June 10, to Friday, June 14, at community venues across the town.

It is all part of National Carers Week which starts on Monday.

Christine Fewster of Hartlepool Carers which is 30 this year.

Hartlepool Carers will also be celebrating their 30th birthday during the week.

They are one of the longest standing charities operating in Hartlepool.

Just some of the activities include an Open Day in Waverly Terrace on Monday featuring activities such as crafts, a wellbeing walk and chance to learn about the allotments and volunteering opportunities.

On Wednesday, carers can let their hair down and enjoy a game of bingo at Hartlepool’s Mecca Bingo at 12.30pm-2pm or 7pm-9pm. Booking is essential.

Then on Thursday, the Grand Hotel, in Swainson Street, is hosting a Carers Roadshow celebration from 10am-2pm with lots of entertainment, refreshments and information. It is open to all.

Hartlepool Carers will also run a series of hospital roadshows to spread the word about their services.

Look out for them at Hartlepool hospital on Tuesday, and the One Life Centre in Park Road, and North Tees hospital on Wednesday.

The charity, based in Lowthian Road, Hartlepool, provides support to thousands of carers from across the town aged from five upwards.