The 10th anniversary of the Miles of Men 5k run will be reached in the summer.

As long as Covid restrictions allow, the race will return on the last weekend in July at its usual home in Seaton Carew and Miles for Men founder Micky Day said: “That would be amazing. Putting a smile on people’s faces is priceless.”

The 2012 run was the event which began the charity’s phenomenal success and since that fantastic start, it has donated more than £565,000 to worthy causes.

Micky Day who hopes two huge Miles for Men events can return in 2022.

It is also hoping to bring another boost to Hartlepool in 2022. It wants to bring back its sponsored football match between a Miles for Men team and a celebrity 11. If it goes ahead, it would be held soon after the end of the official football season.

Over the last 10 years, Miles for Men’s big-hearted donations have supported everyone from terminally ill young people to those needing food donations during lockdown. It has also supported people with cancer and patients in hospices.

The charity has helped people affected by cancer to have their wedding dreams come true. It has helped children to enjoy special days out and adults to have much-needed support when they have needed it the most.

Micky’s ambition is to reach a very special milestone in the years to come. "One of our aims is to have made £1 million in donations and we would keep going as long as Covid allows,” he said.

Micky Day at the 2019 Miles for Men run.

The pandemic has brought difficulties for many town people and Micky admitted: "It has been really hard for families in Hartlepool and that has been the case for the last two to three years

"But the community is still supporting the charity and it would be amazing if we could hold the run next year in memory of my dad. Hartlepool is a town with a heart and it should have heart in its name.”

Miles for Men was started by Micky in 2012 in memory of his father Michael Day Senior, who died from throat cancer aged 67 in 2007.

That first run attracted 1,000 runners and raised more than £40,000. He reminisced: “I remember when we first said we were going to do it.

Micky Day in 2012 as he announced the launch of the first 5k run.

"Within 2 hours of announcing it, I had 200 missed calls from interested people.”

Miles for Men has achieved numerous milestones since it was first formed. The 5k run also now includes the Walk for Women.

It has expanded its services and now has the Extra Mile charity shop in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

In 2020, it launched a further new charitable brand, ‘Minds for Men’ and ‘Wellness for Women’ to address a rise in mental health issues.

The start of the very first Miles for Men run in 2012.

Behind it all is a team of volunteers who Micky described as ‘one big happy family. They are amazing.

"And we would not be able to do what we do without the support of the people of Hartlepool. They are amazing.”

The last Miles for Men run to be held before the pandemic.

The Miles for Men charity football match in 2017. It could return in 2022.