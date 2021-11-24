Hartlepool College holding jobs fair to help fill gaps in health and social care sector

Hartlepool College of Further Education.

The college has made a pledge to work together with local health chiefs to help address potential skills gaps and raise awareness of opportunities and careers in health and social care among young people.

Anyone aged between 16 and 30 interested in working in the sector is invited to attend the fair at the college on Stockton Street on Thursday, November 25, from 10am to 2pm.

They will be able to find out about the many careers available in the sector, speak to employers and sign up for courses to prepare for a career.

The Skills for Health and Care project is a joint initiative between North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, Stockton Riverside College, Redcar and Cleveland College and Hartlepool College, and is supported by the Prince’s Trust.

