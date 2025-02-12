Hartlepool Community Led Inclusion Partnership seeks new board members as AGM announced
The annual general meeting of Hartlepool’s Community Led Inclusion Partnership (CLIP) will take place on Wednesday, March 5, at Hartlepool Carers, in Lowthian Road.
It is a chance for the local community to learn about CLIP’s achievements over the past year, discuss future plans and get involved in shaping the organisation’s direction.
CLIP is also looking for passionate and dedicated individuals to join its board of directors.
The partnership says it relies on the insight and expertise of people in the community to drive positive change, particularly around disability advocacy and public transport access.
CLIP founder Tracie Bestford said: “We are looking for new board members who share our commitment to making Hartlepool a more inclusive and accessible place for everyone.
“No prior board experience is required – just a willingness to contribute, learn, and support our mission.”
The meeting starts at 9.30am. For more information contact Anna at [email protected]