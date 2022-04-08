Hartlepool council extends free taxi Cabs For Jabs scheme for NHS spring Covid boosters

Hartlepool Borough Council launched the Cabs for Jabs initiative to make it easier for people to attend walk-in Covid vaccination clinics in town and boost take up.

It was initially intended to run just throughout March. But the council has announced it has been extended and will continue to operate for the rest of April.

Rimple Poonia, from the council’s Public Health Team, said: “This is part of our on-going drive to maximise the take-up of Covid vaccinations by local residents.

A vaccination clinic in Hartlepool.

“Whilst the service is open to all, we are particularly mindful of the fact that the over 75s are now eligible for a spring booster and some may not have transport readily available to them.”

Access to transport was identified as a key barrier to some people getting their jabs.

The scheme is open to all residents of the town. Taxis will pick people up, wait for a maximum of 15 minutes while they get their vaccinations and then take patients home.

The council is funding the scheme with money it received from the Government’s Covid-19 Outbreak Management Fund (COMF).

Taxis can be booked by calling (01429) 523330.

A total of 186,950 vaccinations have been given in Hartlepool up to Thursday, April 7.

The town has a take up rate of 83.5% of people who have had a first dose, 78.5% their second and 59.9% a third or booster.

McKenzie Group Practice is holding a Covid walk-in clinic on Tuesday, April 12, at Victoria Medical Centre, in Victoria Road between 8.30am–5:30pm.

For details see www.mckenziegrouppractice.co.uk.

