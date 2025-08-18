A new course to help people from ethnic minorities fill pressing shortages of adult social care workers in Hartlepool has been hailed a success.

Hartlepool Borough Council has worked with the town’s The Link Project to launch an introductory Health and Social Care course aimed at members of the black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) community.

It has been developed to help fill the many care sector vacancies in the borough, while council chiefs say the course is also paving the way to breaking down barriers and tackling isolation.

The Link Project has a long track record of supporting Hartlepool’s BAME community.

Councillor Gary Allen (left) and Zeba Alam (far right) with course participants Sabira Iqbal and Hena Hasna.

Director Zeba Alam, said: “The course has been extremely successful, with more than a dozen women taking part.

“It has helped those who are very keen on working in the care sector to understand care legislation and safeguarding procedures and also the different roles available in the sector, such as residential and home care, helping them make an informed choice when applying for jobs."

She added it has also helped those already in carer roles, looking after family members, to further strengthen the quality of care.

Course member Sabira Iqbal, who is looking to re-enter the jobs market after having a baby, said: “The course was really good, especially the focus on the different regulations, and it has also really helped build my confidence when applying for jobs.”

Fellow course member Hena Hasna, who is hoping to enter social care, added: "I see this as a first step to doing more courses to build my skills and give me a better chance of a job.”

The council has now commissioned The Link Project to work with it to identify and break down any barriers preventing a significant proportion of the BAME community from accessing adult social care services, and tackle social isolation.

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of the council’s adult and community-based services committee, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with The Link Project to not only support members of the BAME community to help fill the many care sector vacancies but also ensure that all members of the BAME community can confidently access services and feel a valued part of the Hartlepool community.”

For more information about The Link Project, email [email protected].