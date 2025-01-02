Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A civic chief is challenging people in Hartlepool to banish the booze this month to feel the benefits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Councillor Brenda Harrison is encouraging people to take on the annual post-Christmas Dry January Challenge.

Hundreds of thousands of people across the UK take part in the drinking reset every year which is run by the charity Alcohol Change UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says Dry January offers immediate health and wellbeing benefits including better sleep, more energy and improved mood, while reducing blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes risk and cancer-related proteins in the blood.

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Brenda Harrison is urging people to take on the Dry January Challenge.

86% of past participants also report an average boost to their bank balance of £118 for the month.

Cllr Harrison, who is also chair of the Hartlepool Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “We all enjoy a celebration but people can get carried away and drink too much over the Christmas and New Year, harming their health.

“We’re encouraging people to take the Dry January challenge and see how much better they feel after a drink-free month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Research has found that those taking part using Alcohol Change UK’s resources double their chances of a successful alcohol-free month compared with those trying to avoid alcohol on their own.

“What’s more, 70% of Dry January challenge participants still experience significantly improved wellbeing six months later, along with reduced long-term alcohol-related health risks. So why not give it a go.”

A number of tools and resources are available to help people including a free Try Dry app which allows participants to work out their drinking risk score, log dry days, and receive daily tips and motivation.

Dr Richard Piper, Chief Executive Officer of Alcohol Change UK, added: “Not only does it deliver a collection of health and wellbeing benefits, but the Dry January challenge shows us we don’t need alcohol to have fun, relax or socialise while equipping us with the skills and confidence to take back control of our drinking over the long-term."

“Our free, premium mobile app Try Dry is jam-packed with features to help you track your progress and stay motivated – and it’s ad-free.

For more information visit www.dryjanuary.org.uk