Councillors are to consider taking further measures to tackle obesity in the town as latest data shows Hartlepool has the largest proportion of overweight adults in the country.

Hartlepool Borough Council is looking to adopt the Healthy Weight Declaration, a commitment to a “collaborative approach to healthy weight promotion and actions to reduce unhealthy weight in the population.”

It has three key aims including creating an opportunity for senior officers and politicians to affirm their commitment to the issue and shine a light on the importance of key activities internally and externally.

It can also act as a tool for staff to use to create opportunities for local work on the issue.

A 2023/24 Sport England active lives survey data indicated up to 71% of adults in Hartlepool are overweight, the “largest proportion of overweight adults and the 2nd largest proportion of obese adults in England.”

Data for younger residents reveals many Hartlepool children are also in an unhealthy weight range.

The National Child Measurement Programme data for 2023/24 shows 27.9% of reception age children in the town and 41.6% of year 6 children are in the unhealthy overweight range.

Councillors will be asked to adopt the Healthy Weight Declaration at a meeting of the local authority’s adult services and public health committee on Thursday, November 6.

A report from council officers outlines how partnership working between multiple organisations is key to tackling the issue and the declaration offers an opportunity “to lead on local action and demonstrate good practice.”

It added: “There is no single group or organisation that can tackle obesity on its own, either from a population view or at an individual level.

“A whole-systems approach is key to improving the health of our populations, and local authorities are in a strong position to provide strategic leadership on behalf of their communities.

“The adoption of the Healthy Weight Declaration can help focus on key areas of action to help reduce unhealthy weight in the local population and protect the health and wellbeing of communities and citizens.”

It notes the move will support ongoing work by the local authority on the issue.

The declaration also includes 16 commitments where the council will pledge to improve policy and healthy weight outcomes in specific areas.