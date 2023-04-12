DS43 members. Back row (left to right) Sarah Shurmer, Sarah West, Pam Shurmer, Kelly Cairns, Jill Couchman. Front kneeling left to right, Bill Shurmer and David Cairnes.

DS43 Community Defibrillators is inviting people to attend their next free CPR and defibrillator awareness session on Tuesday, April 25.

It will take place at Hartlepool Cricket Club, in Park Drive, from 6pm-8pm.

It is described as an informal session for all ages to build confidence in providing bystander CPR, however under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

The training could be a lifesaver as over 83% of out of hospital cardiac arrests occur in the home.

The group recently installed its 38th public access defibrillator on a lamppost at the junction of Silverbirch Road and Merlin Way at Bishop Cuthbert.

