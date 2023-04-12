News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool defibrillator charity invites public to next free awareness and training session

A Hartlepool charity working to increase the number of life-saving defibrillators across the town is holding another awareness session.

By Mark Payne
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:13 BST- 1 min read
DS43 members. Back row (left to right) Sarah Shurmer, Sarah West, Pam Shurmer, Kelly Cairns, Jill Couchman. Front kneeling left to right, Bill Shurmer and David Cairnes.DS43 members. Back row (left to right) Sarah Shurmer, Sarah West, Pam Shurmer, Kelly Cairns, Jill Couchman. Front kneeling left to right, Bill Shurmer and David Cairnes.
DS43 Community Defibrillators is inviting people to attend their next free CPR and defibrillator awareness session on Tuesday, April 25.

It will take place at Hartlepool Cricket Club, in Park Drive, from 6pm-8pm.

It is described as an informal session for all ages to build confidence in providing bystander CPR, however under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

The training could be a lifesaver as over 83% of out of hospital cardiac arrests occur in the home.

The group recently installed its 38th public access defibrillator on a lamppost at the junction of Silverbirch Road and Merlin Way at Bishop Cuthbert.

Hartlepool Borough Council, which recently announced a £10,000 donation to the charity, installed the cabinet.

To attend the latest training and awareness event message DS43 Community Defibrillators on Facebook or email [email protected]

