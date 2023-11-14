Hartlepool doctor accused of behaving in 'sexually motivated way' to six patients

A doctor is to face a medical tribunal following claims he “behaved in a sexually motivated way during consultations with six patients”.

Doctor Christopher Brett Valentine, whose area of practice is said to be Hartlepool, is expected to appear at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing later this month.

A summary of the case on the MPTS website reads: “The tribunal will inquire into the allegation that between May 2017 and March 2018, Dr Valentine behaved in a sexually motivated way during consultations with six patients.

"It is further alleged that Dr Valentine undertook actions which were not clinically indicated and was dishonest to three patients about the purpose of his actions.”

Doctor Christopher Brett Valentine is accused of behaving in a "sexually motivated way" towards six patients.

The case is due to take place in Manchester from Monday, November 27, to Friday, December 22.

The website adds: “This reflects the allegation as it stands at the start of the hearing. The allegation may be amended as the hearing proceeds and when findings of fact are made by the tribunal.”