Hartlepool drug and alcohol service moves to temporary home as work progresses on £3.6m new centre

Bevan House, Hartlepool. Pic via Google Maps.

A town drug and alcohol support service has moved to a new temporary home ahead of a planned new £3.6million centre opening later this year.

Start, run by Hartlepool Borough Council in partnership with Foundations, has temporarily relocated to Bevan House, on the corner of Avenue Road and Lauder Street, in Hartlepool.

The service closed its previous base in Whitby Street on Friday, April 4, which is to be demolished and replaced with a larger purpose-built building on the same site, expected to open “towards the end of the year.”

It began operating from Bevan House the following week after it was confirmed last month the site would host the service temporarily, although the exact moving date was still to be finalised at the time.

Whilst operating from its temporary home, Start’s opening hours will remain the same, namely 9am-5pm on Mondays, Wednesday, Thursdays and Fridays and 9am-7pm on Tuesdays.

It will also continue to allow service users to drop in without an appointment.