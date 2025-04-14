Hartlepool drug and alcohol service moves to temporary home as work progresses on £3.6m new centre
Start, run by Hartlepool Borough Council in partnership with Foundations, has temporarily relocated to Bevan House, on the corner of Avenue Road and Lauder Street, in Hartlepool.
The service closed its previous base in Whitby Street on Friday, April 4, which is to be demolished and replaced with a larger purpose-built building on the same site, expected to open “towards the end of the year.”
It began operating from Bevan House the following week after it was confirmed last month the site would host the service temporarily, although the exact moving date was still to be finalised at the time.
Whilst operating from its temporary home, Start’s opening hours will remain the same, namely 9am-5pm on Mondays, Wednesday, Thursdays and Fridays and 9am-7pm on Tuesdays.
It will also continue to allow service users to drop in without an appointment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.