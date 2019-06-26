Hartlepool firm's boost for Alice House Hospice for 130th anniversary
A Hartlepool firm has celebrated its 130th anniversary with a donation to Alice House Hospice
Expamet, part of the Birtley Group, is one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of expanded metal mesh and donated £130 to the hospice as part of the celebrations.
Expamet, which is based on the Longhill Industrial Estate, Hartlepool, launched a competition on Facebook last month, where three local charities were chosen at random and a vote as to who should receive the donation was opened to the public.
After receiving over 200 votes, Alice House was the winner.
Greg Hildreth, hospice fundraiser said, “It’s fantastic that Expamet chose to commemorate their anniversary
with a charity donation and wonderful that their followers chose Alice House as the recipient.
“It was great to meet and show them around the hospice to show just how valuable this type of support is.
“As with all donations we receive, this will be used to fund the care we provide to local people and families.”
Graeme Miller, managing director at Birtley Group said, “We are thrilled to be supporting Alice House Hospice. They are a fantastic charity at the heart of our local community.”
Alice House Hospice, based in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, is a registered charity offering specialist palliative care, counselling and support to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.
It will cost £3.3m to continue providing the current range of services this year.