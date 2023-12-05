Hartlepool health boss says people are 'pulling out their own teeth' because they cannot get dental appointments
Health chiefs have stressed, however, that work is ongoing as part of a dental recovery action plan which is seeking to increase access to appointments for residents across town.
It comes after the latest meeting of Hartlepool’s health and wellbeing board heard numerous concerns around access to dental care, especially for children and those on low income.
Christopher Akers-Belcher, from independent group Healthwatch Hartlepool, said dentistry is one of the main issues patients raise alongside access to primary care and GP appointments.
He said: “We have patients’ stories that come in, people pulling out their own teeth. It’s really sad some of the stories that we’re having to listen to.
“It is a lot better now than what it was, there are more appointments.”
Among the issues the board will look at is access to appointments.
Councillor Brenda Harrison added: “Children’s dental work is really suffering and therefore there are quite a lot more children now with very big problems.”
Karen Hawkins, who represents Hartlepool on the NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, added the dental recovery plan includes attempts to prioritise appointments for patients struggling with access.
She said: “The demand at the minute for dental services is outstripping the capacity that we have from NHS commissioning services.
“There is no quick remedy to this at the minute, I think we’ve got to work with the practices that we’ve got in the area and look at some of the workforce constraints and issues to try and support them.”