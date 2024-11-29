Hospice care is in crisis say leaders of Hartlepool’s valued service after a documentary into the state of funding aired on TV.

Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice Co-CEOs Sandra Britten and Nicky Haggan commented after the ITV Tonight episode entitled Keeping Care Alive: Hospices in Crisis?

It highlights the vital role of hospice care in communities, and looks at the current funding challenges which stretch many of the charities to breaking point.

Seventy per cent of UK hospices are reported to be facing funding deficits.

And donations, which form the bulk of hospices’ funding, have been hit by the cost of living situation with many organisations forced to cut staff and bed numbers.

It costs over £3.6m a year for Alice House Hospice to provide care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

Just over 25% comes from the government, leaving a shortfall of over £7,000 to be raised every single day.

Sandra and Nicky from Alice House said: “It is so important for everyone to see this programme, which provides an true snapshot of what Hospices do, why they are important and most importantly – the help that we need.

“Awareness of hospices has grown and this is an excellent piece of journalism, which explores the issues and disparities within the Government’s funding model, showing the direct impact of these on hospice services and those who rely on them.

“It is an honest look at a service in crisis; we hope this will encourage progress and yield much-needed support.

“Thanks to all involved in this and to all Hospice workers, volunteers and supporters everywhere, who all play their own part in sustaining Hospice care.

"We send a special message of thanks to all of the wonderful staff, supporters and volunteers at Alice House Hospice.”

The programme, available now on ITVX, featured interviews with hospice workers from around the UK and families who have experienced hospice care first-hand shared their stories.

It also included contributions from Toby Porter, the CEO of Hospice UK.

In November, 60 MPs signed a letter to the government calling the current funding model “unsustainable”.