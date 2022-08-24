Hartlepool Hospice runners get their 'Boots' on for Great North Run

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town’s Alice House Hospice has 38 runners tackling the race from Newcastle to South Shields on Sunday, September 11, with the aim of raising a much-needed £20,000.

Boots Opticians in Hartlepool are sponsoring the Alice House Team for the fourth consecutive year – with the runners proudly displaying the firm’s logo on their running shirts on the day to thank them for their support.

Hospice fundraiser Nicola Winwood said “We are delighted to have the support from Boots Opticians once again this year which helps us towards out fundraising target for the event and pay for cost of the running vests.

"We have a fantastic team taking part and we wish them all the very best best of luck.”

Asif Awais, owner of Boots Opticians, in Hartlepool, said: “We are proud and delighted to sponsor the hospice again this year and the people of Hartlepool taking part in this amazing fundraising event.”

Alice House Hospice, in Wells Avenue, is a registered charity offering specialist palliative care, counselling and support to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.

It costs over £3.5m to fund our services for one year although the hospice receives just less than 21% of this in Government funding – leaving a shortfall of just under £8,000 to be raised by fundraising in the local community every day.